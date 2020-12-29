LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car riddled with bullet holes was found near the University of Louisville campus Monday evening.
Police don't know what led to the shooting or who was behind it, but the car was found in the parking lot of the Cardinal Star Food Mart at 1927 S. 4th Street, near Brandeis Avenue, around 6 p.m. on Dec. 28.
In video taken from the scene, numerous bullet holes were visible in the windshield and driver's window. However, investigators say there were no victims in shooting, and it's not clear if anyone has been arrested.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
