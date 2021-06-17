LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Few details are being released about the single case of the COVID Delta variant confirmed in Louisville.
Doctors say this variant was discovered more than two weeks ago.
Information about the patient isn't being released.
However, the health department says no one in Louisville who is fully vaccinated has had to be hospitalized.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, the city's chief health strategist, says this variant was also discovered in wastewater, but there have been no additional cases reported.
She, along with other doctors, are encouraging more people to get vaccinated.
"We're only at 43 percent fully vaccinated in our community right now, so our recommendation in the health department is still recommending masks inside in crowded places where you don't know the vaccination status of other people," she said. "And then for sure recommending masks if you're unvaccinated."
Dr. Moyer says no one in Jefferson County lives more than 15 minutes away from a vaccine site.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.