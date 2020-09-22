LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surrounded by barricades and blocked streets, a small group of protesters gathered on a calm Tuesday night in downtown Louisville as the city awaited a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Louisville Metro Police Department placed officers throughout downtown, supported by concrete barriers and squad cars with blinking lights.
The agency had declared a state of emergency on Monday in anticipation of an announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is conducting the investigation into Taylor's death.
Though it remains unknown when the announcement will come, the city began preparing Tuesday.
LMPD had blockaded a square mile in downtown, stretching from Second to Ninth streets and Market Street to Broadway, allowing pedestrians and some vehicles to enter and exit at limited access points for "legitimate business."
The typically business intersection of Second and Jefferson streets was empty.
Street parking is prohibited, and the five downtown parking garages are closed.
LMPD's interim police Chief Robert Schroeder said he wished LMPD could have given more advance notice of the downtown closures, but he wanted the department to be ready to protect the public and property.
Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday also declared a state of emergency, issuing two emergency executive orders which allow him to implement curfews and other restrictions if he deems necessary.
"One declares a state of emergency, which basically just allows me to use emergency powers with procurement or hiring if necessary. The second restricts access to downtown parking garages as an extra layer of security near Jefferson Square Park," Fischer said in a recorded statement.
He apologized for the inconvenience but said that protecting the safety of people and property was crucial.
Fischer has said he has not been told when a decision in the case will be announced.
Protesters have been gathering at Jefferson Square Park downtown for 118 days to demand justice in the Taylor case and charges for all officers involved in her death.
