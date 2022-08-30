LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Halloween season is right around the corner, and that means so are haunted attractions.
The Field of Screams just released its design for this year, a tribute to the Louisville spooky attraction's creator.
Jan Powell and her husband, Matt, created the fall tradition more than 20 years ago. Powell, who died earlier this year, was dubbed the queen of Halloween, hence the queen in the maze design.
In a post on Facebook, Field of Screams says it will continue to open yearly. It opens for the Halloween season on Sept. 9.
