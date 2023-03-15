LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fiery crash shut down Brownsboro Road near Interstate 264 early Wednesday morning.
The investigation and heavy police presence has the westbound ramp from I-264 closed, as well.
At least three cars were involved including one vehicle that caught fire. The Louisville Fire department was also called to the scene.
Requests for information about the crash have been referred to Kentucky State Police. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that the crash is connected to an incident that began in the area of KSP Post 5, which is based north of Louisville off Interstate 71 in Campbellsburg.
LMPD said the roadway will likely be blocked for much of the morning for the investigation. This will cause traffic issues for Brownsboro Road (U.S. 42) and westbound I-264 near the Brownsboro Road exit.
This story will be updated.
It’s a pretty big debris field here that’s shut down this intersection. It looks to be at least a crash. And workers here say they saw just a blur- a speeding car flying by and then a fire. https://t.co/qp3JoUONEe pic.twitter.com/ytHCLt7in3— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) March 15, 2023
