LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth Third Bank said it is dealing with network problems Friday as some customers report phones not working and credit cards being declined.
The bank said on Facebook that it was "working as quickly as possible to restore service for our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience."
It didn't provide details about the problem, but customers aired their concerns on Faceboook. The company's post had more than 1,000 comments, including from people reporting not being able to get anyone to answer phones or their bank accounts reporting wrong balances.
The Cincinnati-based bank said last month that it generated net income of $530 million in the third quarter, up nearly 26% from a year earlier.
As of June 30, the bank had $169 billion in assets and operated more than 1,200 banking centers in 10 states, including Indiana and Kentucky.
