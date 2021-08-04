LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight about someone who was making fun of a special needs child at the Jackson County, Ind. fair last week led to a murder, according to police.
Zachariah Konkle, 32, was originally arrested on a strangulation charge on July 28 but the charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
According to court documents, Konkle got into a fight with Michael Steele near closing time at the fair on July 27. Witnesses told investigators that Konkle put Steele in a headlock and said "go to sleep b****." The witness said Steele threw the first punch.
Investigators say the incident began when a family came to Konkle, a worker at the fair, to complain that someone was making fun of their special needs child. Konkle told the family "he would take care of the problem," according to the probable cause affidavit.
Konkle told investigators that he confronted a worker and that's when Steele stepped in and said "if you're going to slap someone slap me." Konkle told investigators that Steele then hit him on the side of the head. He also said that he laid on Steele's back with his arms around him and released him when he heard him gasp for air.
However, the court documents say witnesses saw Konkle hold Steele around the neck until he went limp. According to the documents, a witness said Konkle punched Steele "5 to 6 times in the back of the head." Witnesses then told investigators Konkle walked away as soon as Steele went limp.
A different witness told police that she performed CPR on Steele before Konkle came back to the scene and took over performing CPR.
Steele was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being transferred to IU Methodist. He died on July 31.
