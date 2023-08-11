LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a fight Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Inverness Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a person was down in the street, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's between Southside Drive and Taylor Boulevard near Iroquois Park.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been critically injured in a fight. Mitchell said the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Because of the severity of his injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Mitchell said "all parties involved have been accounted for," but did not say if any arrests had been made or charges were filed, only that the investigation continues.
This story may be updated.
