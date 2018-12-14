LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say it started with a fight over Hot Wheels and ended with a Kentucky man shot in the leg.
According to a report from WKYT, Jason Green is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Bowling Green.
Police say Green went into a woman's home and accused her of stealing toy cars from his girlfriend.
The woman argued that the girlfriend gave her the Hot Wheels.
The woman says Green slapped her, so her fiance jumped in, and Green shot him in the leg.
Green is currently being held in Warren County Regional Jail.
