LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor and fight for more equality in Louisville, Metro Council is tackling one of the issues that plagues the city’s disadvantaged neighborhoods: "disconnected" youth, also referred to as "opportunity" youth, a phenomenon when young adults between ages 16 and 24 are neither employed nor in school.
On Thursday afternoon, Natalie Harris, with the Coalition for the Homeless, gave council's budget committee an snapshot of the issue in Louisville.
“This is the 2018 number of disconnected youth here in Louisville, which is 17,100," she said in her presentation.
Harris and another expert testified that the trend will only increase in Louisville and across the nation because of COVID-19.
“What they hear from young adults is they tell us that they cannot make good decisions if they don’t have good choices," Harris said.
Experts say stats show the problem is affecting Louisville’s minority communities more than its white ones. That's concerning to Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, the chair of the budget committee.
“We have all sorts of poor outcomes," he said. "We have drugs. We have crime. We have inability to work. We are supporting people. How much better would it be to if we used resources on the front end to keep people from getting into that situation?”
So Hollander said Metro Council is trying to do just that and reverse the trend. In the city budget passed weeks ago, which he said tries to address inequalities in Louisville, the city’s allotting $1 million on re-engaging disconnected youth.
“If we can get people into productive situations, we can improve the community in lots of ways, and particularly in our black communities because of this racial disparity," Hollander said.
Hollander said a city panel will soon study how to spend the money most effectively. He said the panel will likely discuss the best way to direct young people to existing resources while providing them caring adult guidance. Whatever the solution, he hopes the city will move forward quickly before more young people are left behind.
