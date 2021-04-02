LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With unemployment, stimulus checks and changing deadlines, there is a lot to keep track of this year during tax season.
Louisville tax expert Andrea Schnurr with Farris CPAs said her office has been overloaded with calls and concerns regarding how returns may be impacted due to the pandemic. One of the first major changes Schnurr said people should be aware of is the change of deadline.
Federal and state taxes in both Indiana and Kentucky are now due May 17. If you still need more time, you can file for an extension to request a new deadline for federal taxes until Oct. 15. If approved, both Indiana and Kentucky deadlines will also be bumped back to fall. A request for an extension must be submitted by May 17.
Schnurr said many people are surprised to learn unemployment can be taxed.
"Unemployment compensation is the same as wages," she said. "It is taxable."
However, there are some exceptions. $10,200 of unemployment income will be tax-free for most Americans filing federal taxes earning less than $150,000, but this week, Kentucky announced the funds can still be taxed at the state level.
Indiana still has to decide one way or the other.
"We have seen a lot of taxpayers this year that didn't know that and didn't know that and did not have anything withheld," Schnurr said. "So we've seen some surprises of taxpayers that owe to the federal or state."
Stimulus payments are tax free, but you will need to record how much you received when you file.
"We need to know how much did you get for each payment, how much did your spouse get and — if you have a dependent — how much did they get," Schnurr said.
When filing, you will also need your social security information as well as that of any dependents you wish to claim, any 1099, 1099-G, W-2 and 1040 forms.
"There are some rules about who you can claim as a dependent," Schnurr said. "If you have a situation where you've brought someone in that maybe is not related to you or maybe a family member but their income is really low, communicate that with your CPA, because there is a possibility you could claim them as a dependent. "
Schnurr said many people had already made appointments and completed their taxes before the March legislation was announced, which could change how much of a refund and how much money a taxpayer owes.
"We had already prepared quite a bit of returns that had unemployment compensation, so the IRS told us they're going to go back and reflect that tax and give that refund," she said.
Schnurr said in some cases, CPAs are now temporarily holding returns until states like Indiana decide whether or not certain funds will be taxable in order to prevent having to correct even more documents down the road. She said if you filed early, keep in mind you may have to do an amended tax return due to the new legislation passed in March.
"I really feel like the IRS is going to look at making the deadline further out in the future because of what we've dealt with in the past two years," Schnurr said. "Having said that, I would just encourage people to get in sooner rather than later. Don't procrastinate."
Taxpayers should note delays at the IRS are already piling up. The government still had to process millions of 2019 tax returns at the end of 2020, and returns for 2020 taxes could be delayed by several months.
If you believe you may have been a victim of unemployment fraud, tax expert Richard Zenger said to document everything, contact the state via phone and email and beware it could take months before your claim is resolved.
You can reach Kentucky's Unemployment Insurance Assistance Line at 502-875-0442 (for claim filing) and 502-564-2900 (for general information and assistance). You may also call 502-564-2387 to report fraud.
To contact via email, send the notification to UIfraud@ky.gov. If you are a victim of unemployment fraud and are currently employed, you should also notify your employer.
