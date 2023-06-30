LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court effectively killed President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debt on Friday.
The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.
The decision comes as student loan repayments are set to resume Oct. 1, after a freeze for more than three years due to the pandemic.
Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) estimates around 600,000 Kentucky borrowers took out loans during the pandemic and graduated or left school, and have never made a payment.
"A lot of them were hanging on to see whether or not their loans will be forgiven, as well as other folks who maybe have older loans taken out before the pandemic, and all payments and interest have been paused," said Erin Klarer, KHEAA vice president of Government Relations and Communications.
The rejected plan would have erased up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000. An additional $10,000 would have been canceled for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college.
As people prepare to begin paying back, Indiana University Finance Professor Kenneth Carow, said now is the time to assess finances.
"Really sitting down, piece of paper, pen, and figuring out your budget, and do you have the money to be able to do this," said Carow. "And if you don't currently see it in your budget, where would you make other cuts so that you can get this?"
Carow acknowledged an increase in costs due to inflation, could make things difficult. He suggested cutting back spending on non-essentials, like dining out or travel, but working a budget that allows you to also contribute to retirement plans like a company-match 401(k).
"I always say if you can prioritize in your retirement plan, getting whatever the match is from your employer, because that's like free money," he said. "Try to prioritize that the amount above that, you might have to look at that in order to make student loan payments. But of course, hopefully you don't have to do that, because that delays your retirement."
Carow also encouraged to not use credit cards to pay back student loan debt, due to credit card companies typically having a higher interest rate.
"When you're trying to pay 20% on a debt, if that's how high your credit card rate is, that is very difficult to pay back," he said. "That's not going to be a solution, that's just kicking the can down the road for a few times. And as you kick that can down the road that can get bigger and bigger and bigger."
Klarer also suggested borrowers look into refinancing loans.
"Maybe they took out student loans at a higher interest rate, you may be able to find something smaller and consolidate all of those into one monthly payment," Klarer said.
She also suggested to review various payment plans loan services offer.
"There are different repayment plans that are available for people, like an income driven repayment plan. That that is based off of your income so that your payments can be right size to your situation," Klarer said. "So I believe that that is one of the tools that borrowers you know, can take advantage of going forward."
Both Klarer and Carow also advised people to have patience when contacting Federal Student Aid, as it will likely have an influx in borrowers inquiring about their loans.
"We have never had such a large number go from not paying to paying. I expect very long wait lines to get information," Carow said. "For this office, it is like going from nearly no activity to multiples more than 100% in a matter of days. I expect many people will be unable to get through due to the backlog that is expected. So patience will be needed if you have specific questions related to your loan."
