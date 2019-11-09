LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --
An auto parts storage building caught fire in the south side of Louisville.
Jefferson County Fire says the call came a little after midnight Saturday, to S & S Auto Supply on Abell Avenue.
Major Jody Craig with the Okolona Fire Department says a heater inside is what sparked the fire.
He says around 8 different departments responded, with a total of 60 men.
The fire crews had difficulty navigating the building.
"Just trying to get to the fire, the building was broke up in numerous places inside of the building, double roofs on the building too," said Major Jody Craig with the Okolona Fire Department.
Jefferson County Fire says the it took around 45 minutes to get the fire under control, and that no one was hurt.
Major Craig says the building is a total loss.
