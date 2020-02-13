LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Louisville's Southside neighborhood where a mother and son died in a fire just days before.
The fire began around noon Thursday at Douglas Park Apartments, located in the 200 block of Douglas Park — not far from Southside Drive. Firefighters said it took about 15 minutes to put out the flames, and everyone was able to get out of the building safely.
The cause of Thursday's fire is still under investigation. The blaze comes just days after Heh Nay Wah, 23, and her 3-year-old son, Saw Lah kpaw Baw, were killed in a fire early Sunday morning at a separate building in the complex.
