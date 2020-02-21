JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A building just north of the Ohio River in downtown Jeffersonville is on fire.
The fire at The Goodwood Brewhouse & Live Room in the 100 block of Spring Street was first reported around 3:23 p.m. The Jeffersonville Fire Department posted video of it with flames visible through the roof.
#Breaking. #JeffFire on scene of a working structure fire 100 block of Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. pic.twitter.com/gZulr7Ml2y— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) February 21, 2020
There are no reports of rescues or injuries, and firefighters have the fire contained to the third floor and roof area. The building may have been under construction.
