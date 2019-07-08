LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews responded just after 10 a.m. Monday to the scene of a patio home fire in the 10500 block of Clyde Moore Boulevard.
The area is near Thixton Lane and Bardstown Road, which is south of the Gene Snyder Freeway, in Fern Creek.
Flames left extensive damage to the home's roof. Fire officials say the fire started in the garage.
The homeowner heard the smoke detector, discovered the flames, evacuated and called 911.
Authorities say when firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames in the back of the home.
Heavy flames and smoke were visible in the area.
So far, no major injuries have been reported.
Six fire departments and about 45 firefighters responded to the fire. Because of high temperatures, crews are taking breaks to re-hydrate.
Authorities say the fire did spread through the attic to a nearby unit. Two other nearby units were not damaged as a result of the flames.
An elderly couple was taken from the scene as a precaution.
Officials have not said what have caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.