LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of the Jefferson Memorial Forest is closed after a fire early Monday.
MetroSafe sent out a notice Monday afternoon asking people to stay out of the Paul Yost area of the forest in Fairdale, Kentucky.
The Zoneton Fire Department said high winds made the flames more difficult to put out. A firefighter at the scene told WDRB News the fire burned 2 to 3 acres.
Firefighters from several agencies were helping to monitor the conditions.
