LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A steel plant in Louisville's Riverport industrial area will be closed indefinitely after a fire Thursday morning.
The crews were called at about 6:30 a.m. to the Nucor Tubular Products warehouse on Logistics Drive off Cane Run Road near Pleasure Ridge Park.
PRP Fire Protection District Chief Jason Meiman said when crews arrived, they found a fire in the duct work and bag area in the building, which holds fumes created from production.
Fire crews will stay on scene to monitor the site for much of Thursday. The health department will also remain at the plant.
A WDRB crew on the scene said there was no visible fire, but employees were standing outside. A hazardous materials team was also on site along with ventilation trucks.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. A Nucor spokesperson said there were no injuries.
The Nucor Tubular Products website said the company manufactures advanced conduits, which are steel pipes used in a variety of applications.
