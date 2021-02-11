LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters were sent to the scene of an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. at apartments on Arcade Avenue, just north of Taylor Boulevard.
Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper said 40 firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause. Cooper said there's extensive damage, and the building probably needs to be razed.
No one was injured, and no one was dispalced.
