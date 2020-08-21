LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews were sent to a rooftop fire on a downtown Louisville building Friday morning.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the fire was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. at a building in the 200 block of East Washington Street, near North Brook Street.
MetroSafe says the fire was reported on the rooftop of the building, where construction was taking place.
The building had been evacuated, according to MetroSafe.
