LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in south Louisville.

Jefferson County Fire is working on a rescue on Cardinal Hill Court, which is off Palatka Road near St. Andrews Church Road. Special Operations Units are responding to the scene.

MetroSafe says crews were dispatched to the scene about 12:45 p.m.

There is no information on what happened or the condition of the person.

This story will be updated.

