LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in south Louisville.
Jefferson County Fire is working on a rescue on Cardinal Hill Court, which is off Palatka Road near St. Andrews Church Road. Special Operations Units are responding to the scene.
We have crews in PRP responding to a possible Trench Rescue.. Tweets to follow.— Jefferson Co. Fire (@JeffCoFire) February 27, 2019
MetroSafe says crews were dispatched to the scene about 12:45 p.m.
There is no information on what happened or the condition of the person.
This story will be updated.
