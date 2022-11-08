LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are working on a fire Tuesday afternoon at Fort Knox.
The Zoneton Fire Department is just one of six departments on scene trying to contain the flames. Zoneton Fire officials said the fire started burning a couple days ago, but high winds caused it to spread Tuesday over a large part of the tank range and training areas at Fort Knox.
Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles. Fire crews said for safety reasons they're trying to create a perimeter to keep the fire from spreading more.
It's not clear what sparked the fire in the first place.
