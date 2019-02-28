LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters battled a house fire for about 90 minutes Thursday morning.
Crews were called around 4:45 Thursday morning to 5th and M Street, which is not far from Churchill Downs. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
Michael Hendrickson, assistant fire chief with Louisville Fire & Rescue, says the home was vacant. He says the fire did cause slight damage to a nearby home.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
