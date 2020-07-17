LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after after a two-story home caught fire Friday in west Louisville.
About 25 firefighters from the Louisville Fire Department responded to the home on South 41st Street near River Park Drive around 11:30 a.m. Firefighters were on scene two minutes after receiving the call. They searched the home and had the flames under control less than 15 minutes after arriving.
Fire officials said the flames and smoke caused moderate damage throughout the house.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.
