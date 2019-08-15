LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A roof fire damaged a JCPS building on Westport Road Thursday afternoon.
St. Matthews Fire crews were called after a report of flames on the roof of the Westport Early Childhood Center just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy says the building is undergoing extensive renovations. The preliminary cause of the fire was from a tar pot that fell over while contractors were working on the building.
No students or staff were in the building. Murphy says the early childhood program won't start classes for another two weeks, and the staff was training off-site. There are no reports of injuries.
Some classrooms in the rear of the building were damaged. The district clean-up crew will go into the building as soon as it's safe.
The building used to house the Westport Teenage Parent Program.
