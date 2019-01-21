LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters had to battle freezing temperatures while fighting a fire at a vacant duplex on North 27th Street in the Portland neighborhood.
Officials say the fire started Monday around 1:30 a.m.
Due to the size of the fire, firefighters had to evacuate the duplex.
After the fire was put out, firefighters searched the building, and found no one inside.
Officials say the fire is suspicious, because there was no gas or electricity routed to the home.
Because of the cold temperatures, firefighters made it a point to search for people trying to stay warm inside.
"That's why we made it a point to make entry, and do a good thorough search on it, to ensure there wasn't some in there," said Lt. Col. Jim Frederick, assistant chief of the Louisville Fire Department.
Firefighters say they will spread salt on any wet areas to prevent ice from being an issue.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.