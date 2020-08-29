LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire damaged several vacant homes in the Portland neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Louisville Fire Department Chief Bobby Cooper said crews were dispatched to the fire on Rowan Street, not far from North 21st Street, around 5 a.m.
Minutes later, fire crews found a vacant home on fire, with flames that had extended to another vacant house next door. Cooper said both homes sustained "significant damage" from the fire, which took 28 firefighters less than 20 minutes to get under control.
Firefighters were able to protect a home that was occupied on the other side, and no one was injured in the fire. Louisville Fire arson investigators are working to determine what started the fire.
