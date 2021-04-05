LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire a condominium complex near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood.
According to Jordon Yuodis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire & Rescue, the fire is in the 3500 block of Lodge Lane, just off of Six Mile Lane. It was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
Yuodis describes it as a "large commercial structure fire."
That fire was at The Lodge Condominiums. WDRB Reporter Joel Schipper, who is on the scene, says the fire is under control, but appears to have damaged several units.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
