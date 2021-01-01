LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire on Glendale Road in Fern Creek engulfs part of a home on the first day of the new year.
Dewayne Hutchens, assistant chief of the Fern Creek Fire Department, said the building that caught on fire was a detached garage that had been converted into an apartment building.
He said no one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, and was thankful to report no injuries.
“At the beginning we thought it was going to be a potential victim inside the structure, which it was an unsurvivable fire, but luckily no one was there," he said.
Hutchens said there was a man inside the house nearby on the property. Firefighters evacuated that man as a precaution. Hutchens said the house suffered heat damage from being so close to the fire.
The blaze began early Friday morning. Gary Wright lives across the street and said he saw a flickering light outside his window. When he opened the door, he saw the fire across the road and called 911.
“It was totally engulfed, totally. I mean, you couldn’t see the house, just the fire. Just totally engulfed. The operator asked me, ‘front of the house, back of the house,’ I said, 'no it was just the whole house, it was totally engulfed,'" he said.
Wright said in just a matter of minutes, firefighters arrived. Crews battled heavy smoke and rain getting the scene under control. Police also blocked off the road. Crews remained on scene about three hours.
Hutchens said it will be difficult to determine exactly what caused the fire because of the extent of the damage. He said the building is a total loss.
