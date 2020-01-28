LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed a historic church in Hardin County overnight.
The Cecilian Chapel was originally built in 1902. For years, it served as a Methodist Church. But in 2017, a couple bought it, restored it and turned it into an event venue.
They finished the restoration in Sept 2019.
On Monday, Jan. 27, just before 10 p.m., the owners got the call that it was on fire.
They said they are now working to call the people who have scheduled events there, which included everything from birthday parties, baby showers and weddings.
WDRB Skycam shows the damage left after flames ripped through a historic Hardin Co. chapel. Hear from the owners and @DarbyBeane on @WDRBNews at 4 #fire #dronevideo pic.twitter.com/j0Pfe7kqVo— Emily Evans (@EmilyEvansWDRB) January 28, 2020
No one was hurt. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says the cause is still under investigation.
