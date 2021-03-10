LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire destroyed a historic covered bridge in Kentucky late Tuesday night.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted stunning pictures of the Mount Zion covered bridge in flames. The fire in Springfield, Kentucky, started at about 11:30 p.m.
The sheriff's department writes, "This bridge was a historical landmark and saddens many in our community over its loss."
The bridge was built in 1871 with a Burr arch truss design, according to the Kentucky Tourism website. It was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky at 246 feet. It was also on the National Register of Historic Places.
Anyone with information about the destruction of the bridge is asked to contact Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.
