LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early morning fire on Wednesday leaves a vacant home destroyed.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of South 23rd Street and Anderson Street in the California neighborhood around 6 a.m. Firefighters found a two-story home with heavy flames spilling out.
According to Maj. Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire battalion chief, it took 25 firefighters seven minutes to put out the fire.
Cooper said the home is a total loss, and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The Arson unit is investigating.
