LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire fighters are on scene of a fire in the Portland neighborhood.
The fire started just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 20th and Lytle Streets.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the first floor.
Officials say the first floor appeared to be vacant but the second floor of the camel-back home did have some furnishings.
No one was found inside the home and nobody was hurt.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.