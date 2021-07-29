LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire destroyed a home early Thursday in Louisville.
A viewer sent the attached video of intense flames engulfing the single story home. It happened around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Lynn Street, near Bradley Avenue, which is off Eastern Parkway. Officials with Louisville Fire & Rescue say two people in the home got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting.
Fire officials say a house next door suffered moderate damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
