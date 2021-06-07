LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed a west Louisville home in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning.
No one was injured in the fire in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street that the Louisville Fire Department responded to around 3 a.m.
The two-story home was vacant, which firefighters discovered after searching the building.
According to the Louisville Fire Department's Facebook post, it took more than an hour for more than 30 firefighters to bring the fire under control.
Surrounding homes had minor damage, but the vacant building was a total loss.
Arson investigators are now trying to determine what caused the fire.
