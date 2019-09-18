LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are both in the middle of a searing drought, and firefighters are asking residents to be careful in the dry conditions.
It's been more than three weeks since the area has seen rain.
"It's getting pretty dry," said Sgt. Ryan Houchen with the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District. "It's always a concern, whether or not we need to worry about the fires that could happen."
According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, about half of Kentucky counties are currently under a burn ban. Some Indiana counties just lifted their bans, so no part of the state is under one, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. But Houchen said even if residents aren't under a burn ban, they need to be careful.
With the dry conditions, even tossing a cigarette out of a car window isn't a good idea.
"Unless you completely snuff out the embers, you toss it out, it rolls to the side of the road in a grassy area, and it can catch that area on fire," Houchen said.
He also advises against having a bonfire under the current conditions. But if you do, make sure it's in a safe spot.
Houchen said it should be in an area "where you've made it dirt, you've pulled away all the grass, you've surrounded it with rocks — large rocks — to keep it in a ring. Basically, make it a ring for the fire to keep it contained."
You also have to watch for embers that fly from the fire.
"That's what you really have to be concerned about is that the embers leave the fire pit and move someplace else and could start a fire," Houchen said.
If that's the case, it could put others at risk.
"That's our main concern, is keeping people from damaging other people's properties and then putting us out there and putting us in danger as well," Houchen said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.