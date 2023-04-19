LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in the Louisville area are sounding a warning about the weather and fire danger over the next few days.
The National Weather Service in Louisville issued a warning on Tuesday about conditions that are favorable for spreading fires. spread fires.
The current low humidity and high winds could cause problems through the end of the week.
The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department is asking people not to burn anything outside on Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather service said Thursday could see near-critical fire weather conditions. Humidity is forecast to be 17 to 25% and winds from the south-southwest are expected to be 15 to 25 mph.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.