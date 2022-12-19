LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana at the end of the week, and local experts are urging caution to avoid serious fire hazards.
Louisville Fire & Rescue says that people need to pay attention to household items and appliances during cold weather events. Firefighters say carelessness can lead to damaging and dangerous fires.
Officials say to get all heating appliances checked and serviced. Keeping flammable materials away from appliances is key to preventing unwanted fires. Firefighters say not to use those appliances to heat your home, as they can release dangerous carbon monoxide levels.
Firefighters say space heaters, generators and fireplaces are good resources to stay warm, but they need to be used with extreme caution.
“Just taking those safety precautions of having a barrier away from anything that can easily ignite those combustibles, whether it's a carpet, whether it's a pillow, a piece of clothing, even a pet, making sure that those are staying away from those alternative heat sources that people are going to be using," said Maj. Bobby Cooper of Louisville Fire.
On Monday, the Anchorage/Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a fire on Machupe Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage that extended into the house, according to department spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
Yuodis says the cause of the fire was a kerosene heater in the garage. No one was injured, but it took 25 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
The Louisville Fire department is also reminding people to have a working smoke detector in the house at all times.
