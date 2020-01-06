NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators in New Albany are trying to figure out what started a fire that tore through a vacant home late Sunday night, as well as two other nearby fires.
Flames were shooting from the home in the 1700 block of East Main Street, near Vincennes Street, when firefighters arrived shortly before midnight Sunday.
The New Albany Fire Department posted pictures of the burning home on its Facebook page.
Firefighters say they also responded to two other fires in the same area earlier Sunday night.
Investigators are trying to determine how each fire started. Anyone with information should call the New Albany Fire Department at 812-948-5312.
