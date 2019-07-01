LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks cause thousands of injuries and damaging fires every year around the Fourth of July holiday.
Firecrackers, Roman Candles, Bottle Rockets and even sparklers are all dangerous if not handled carefully.
"A simple touch to the skin, a poke to the eye or the ear is a devastating injury," said Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department.
While fireworks are a staple of Independence Day, some municipalities like Jefferson County don't allow much.
Fireworks that shoot off the ground or exploded are illegal in the county.
"It's a substantial risk that people are taking not only to themselves and their family's health but also to their property and things they own," Cooper said.
Louisville Fire is encouraging people to go enjoy the professionals light fireworks instead of breaking the law and doing it themselves.
Waterfront Park will have an extensive fireworks show on the holiday.
"Don't go out watching your neighbor doing it," Cooper said. "Go watch a professional show. Sit back, relax, and you don't have to think about all of that stuff."
Fire officials stress three big tips for people who do light their own fireworks where it's allowed:
- Only allow adults to handle fireworks and keep them out of reach of children.
- Don't drink alcohol while handling fireworks.
- Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case flames break out.
Another big point the fire department stresses is the danger of small novelty fireworks like sparklers. Studies show that sparklers are one of the biggest contributor to firework-related injuries every year. Sparklers burn at around 2,000 degrees.
No matter what, fire officials hope you'll be responsible regardless of your Fourth of July firework plans.
"We want you to celebrate, but we want you to celebrate responsibly," Cooper said.
