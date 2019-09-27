LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews from Bullitt County and Nelson County are currently fighting a huge field fire in western Nelson County, according to officials.
That fire is burning to the north of Kentucky 245 near Deatsville Loop and Deatsville Road.
Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler says it's a huge fire that started from a train running on the tracks. He said the current dry conditions were a factor.
Much of Kentucky is currently in a drought.
A Nelson County dispatcher says says no one has been hurt and no structures are threatened.
Crews have been working to put out the fire since about 2 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
