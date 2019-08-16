LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire is out at the Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant, but fire officials are dealing with a hazmat situation.
MetroSafe confirms that firefighters were called to the Ford plant on Fern Valley Road just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they put out a fire on the roof of the paint facility.
But according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis, there is a level one hazmat situation, which will require multiple companies to be on scene for a "long incident."
FORD PLANT update: multiple companies on the scene. Command has now declared this a level one hazmat (notification only). This is going to be a long incident. @WLKY @WHAS11 @wave3news @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/zEDp0HhQtI— J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) August 16, 2019
In a followup statement, Yuodis said:
"There is no threat to the community or the operations going on at the Ford plant. A level one hazmat is for notification only for our resources like MSD and other agencies. Again there is no threat to the community. It’s extremely hot out that is why we have multiple fire companies."
MetroSafe says high-levels of CO or carbon monoxide were reported in the area, and hazmat crews are determining the source.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
