LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four buildings on the University of Kentucky's campus will be closed until July 8, after a damaged transformer caused a fire and power outage.
UK officials say a transformer in Bowman Hall caught fire around 10 o'clock Thursday morning, causing a power outage in that facility, as well as three other buildings.
There were no injuries or significant structural damage, but power was still out at Bowman as well as Breckinridge, Kincaid and Bradley Halls Thursday afternoon.
The four buildings house some research initiatives as well as the International Education College of Design and the Center for Research on Violence Against Women programs.
