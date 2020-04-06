FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old southern Indiana boy couldn't have his birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so his parents went with plan B.
Dozens and dozens of cars drove by to wish Hudson Koetter a happy birthday at his home in Floyds Knobs on Sunday. At the end of the long line were fire trucks from the Greenville Fire and the Lafayette Township Fire departments.
His party got canceled, so his parents asked family and friends to surprise him. Many held signs and had balloons to wish him well.
