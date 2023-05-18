LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Did you see this overnight?
A huge fireball meteor streaked across the sky in our area early Thursday morning.
The Louisville Astronomical Society caught it on video just after 1:30 a.m. in Curby, Indiana.
Check out this huge fireball meteor that occurred over our area last night!!! You can actually see the smoke when the fireball burns up with the notable brightening. This was captured by the Louisville Astronomival Society around 1:43 am from Curby, IN. The Eta Aquariids are… pic.twitter.com/kHn30WHMoz— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) May 18, 2023
