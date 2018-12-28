LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Friday for an ex-Metro Corrections employee facing assault charges.
Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Baker is accused of beating his wife on Christmas.
Officers responding to a call from Baker's home around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday found him lying on his back in the driveway.
His wife told police Baker got mad when she wanted to see his phone.
The arrest report says Baker pulled her hair, shoved her to the ground, and punched her in the face.
During Friday's arraignment, the judge ordered Baker to have no contact with his wife. He was also ordered to stay away from the residence.
Baker has been fired from his job at Metro Corrections.
