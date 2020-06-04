LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Corrections officer accused of sexual assault inside the jail was fired Wednesday night.
Sgt. Ronald Anthony was "accused of a sexual assault that took place in a control room inside the jail," according to his Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Disciplinary Action Notice (DAN) obtained via an an open records request. "Although there was no evidence to support that allegation, you admitted to having sexual intercourse in the control room and stated it was mutual ... You should have known sexual intercourse inside the security perimeter of the jail is never acceptable."
The document says three female corrections officers gave sworn statements to the Professional Standards Unit. The women allege that Anthony engaged in inappropriate behavior, "unwanted touching and kissing." The DAN says two of the women say Anthony exposed his "penis during the encounters."
"This behavior could result in discipline including termination," the jail says.
The jails says he also wrote a letter about a female officer's alleged inappropriate behavior with an inmate only after a complaint was made against him.
"It was not until you were aware of the complaint against you, did you come forward with this information," the DAN says. "This act is considered retaliation. This behavior could result in discipline including termination."
The internal investigation against him started in November. That when he was put on paid administrative leave.
"Sergeant Anthony, all the violations against you warrant discipline and termination," the jail says. "Your behavior was offensive, harassing, and retaliatory and won't be tolerated by any member of Metro Corrections."
Anthony could not be reached for comment.
