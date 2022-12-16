LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter and 3 residents were injured Friday morning after an apartment fire in the Newburg neighborhood.
Firefighters are still on scene as of 7:30 a.m. after a call came in around 3:45 a.m. for a fire at an apartment building on Poplar Level Road.
Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little tells WDRB News, four people were hospitalized as a result of the fire. Three are residents. Two of the victims were hurt when jumping from the second story of the building as the fire spread throughout the building. Another resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while one firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.
Thirty-six residents were displaced because of the fire. A TARC bus is on site for residents to sit down and stay warm as firefighters make sure the fire is completely out.
Firefighters say they will likely be on scene for several more hours.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
