LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter and three residents were injured Friday morning in an apartment fire near the Newburg neighborhood.
Firefighters were at the scene hours after the first call came in around 3:45 a.m. for the fire at the Chateau Village Apartments on at 421 Poplar Level Court off Poplar Level Road.
Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little said four people were hospitalized as a result of the fire. Three are residents. Two of the victims were hurt when jumping from the second story of the building as the fire spread throughout the building. Another resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while one firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.
"There's probably about eight apartments that have heavy fire damage," Little said.
At least 36 residents were left homeless after the fire. A TARC bus was brought to the apartments to provide temporary shelter for displaced residents.
Dozens of firefighters were at the scene for hours working to contain the fire and put out hot spots.
One resident said he was in a deep sleep when he heard someone beating on his door.
"I was dead asleep," he said. "He came beating on my door and woke me up. I opened the door and it was like opening an oven door. It was like 500 degrees. I was just in shock."
Volunteers with the Red Cross are helping displaced residents find a place to stay.
"It's terrible. It's something else you got to deal with aside from bills and everything."
The Okolona Fire Department has not yet determined what caused the fire.
