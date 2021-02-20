LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firefighter was injured while battling an apartment fire near Frankfort Avenue Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews responded to reports of an apartment fire on North Keats Avenue. The building has three separate apartments, and was evacuated before firefighters arrived. It took rescuers about an hour and a half to get the fire under control. The fire caused "significant damage."
One firefighter had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Three people are now displaced. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.